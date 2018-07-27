South Africa tells Putin it can't afford nuclear plants now

















Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Image 1 of 5 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a media conference at the end of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, July 27, 2018. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a media conference at the end of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Friday, July 27, 2018. Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP Image 2 of 5 A journalist walks past a placard of Nelson Mandela during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. A journalist walks past a placard of Nelson Mandela during the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP Image 3 of 5 Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, are greeted by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, before they pose for a group picture at the BRICS summit meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, on the last day of the summit, Friday, July 27, 2018. (Mike Hutchings/Pool Photo via AP) less Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, are greeted by South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, before they pose for a group picture at the BRICS summit ... more Photo: Mike Hutchings, AP Image 4 of 5 China's President Xi Jinping, left, poses with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a photo at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Xi said Wednesday the world faces "a choice between cooperation and confrontation." (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) less China's President Xi Jinping, left, poses with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for a photo at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Xi said Wednesday the world faces "a ... more Photo: Alexei Nikolsky, AP Image 5 of 5 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, speaks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday the world faces "a choice between cooperation and confrontation". (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) less Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, speaks to Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday the ... more Photo: Alexei Nikolsky, AP South Africa tells Putin it can't afford nuclear plants now 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's leader has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that his country cannot afford to buy nuclear power plants from Moscow, a change from his scandal-ridden predecessor.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to reporters as the BRICS summit of emerging economies ended Friday.

Member nations China, Russia, India, Brazil and South Africa used the meeting to speak out against the Trump administration's growing trade war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and several other heads of state also attended the summit.

Ramaphosa, who took over a wilting South African economy after Jacob Zuma resigned in February, said he and Erdogan did not discuss any possible deportations of Turkish citizens suspected of supporting the 2016 attempted coup. Turkey has targeted followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who denies orchestrating the coup attempt.