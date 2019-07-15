South Africa's ex-president appears at corruption inquest

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma is appearing Monday before a state commission probing allegations of corruption in during his tenure as the country's leader.

Zuma, South Africa's president from 2009 until 2018, was forced to resign by his ruling African National Congress party over corruption reports and was replaced by his then deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Zondo Commission was created by Ramaphosa to investigate graft charges as part of his drive to clean-up corruption, his main campaign pledge in the May elections where his party gained a 57% majority, its weakest since the end of apartheid.

The commission is probing widespread allegations, including that members of a wealthy Indian business family, the Guptas, influenced Zuma's appointment of cabinet ministers and subsequently swayed the awarding of lucrative state contracts.