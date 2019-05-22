South Africa's Ramaphosa starts crackdown on corruption

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is showing signs of cracking down on corruption Wednesday as the country's new parliament voted him to lead the country for a five-year term.

South Africa's lawmakers were sworn into the legislative body in Cape Town following elections earlier this month in which Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress party won a 57.5% majority.

In a sign that Ramaphosa is following up on his campaign promises to rid his party and government of corruption, the swearing-in of the country's current deputy president, David Mabuza, was postponed Wednesday.

Ramaphosa announced that Mabuza's investiture to parliament was delayed because of an incriminating report on him by the ANC's Integrity Commission, which alleges he brought the party into disrepute. The commission probes allegations of wrongdoing within the party.