Son of former South African president faces corruption case

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A son of former South African president Jacob Zuma has appeared in court to face allegations of high-level corruption during his father's scandal-tainted tenure.

Duduzane Zuma, who returned to South Africa last week after months abroad, was granted bail of $7,500 on Monday. His case was postponed to Jan. 24, 2019.

The former president's son is a business associate of the Gupta business family, which has been accused of using connections to the Zumas to plunder state coffers. He and the Guptas deny wrongdoing.

Jacob Zuma is the target of a separate corruption case linked to a 1990s arms deal. Zuma was deputy president at the time.

The former president resigned in February on the orders of South Africa's ruling party amid a growing public outcry over corruption concerns.