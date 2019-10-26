Socialists take office again in Portugal after election win

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal's center-left Socialist Party has been sworn in for a second four-year term in government.

Antonio Costa remains prime minister, while Mario Centeno continues as finance minister and Augusto Santos Silva as foreign minister.

The Cabinet that took office Saturday has 11 men and eight women.

The government has identified four key policy areas: climate change, the country's aging population, equality and digital development.

The Socialists won a general election earlier this month, but they are 10 seats shy of a majority in the 230-seat parliament.

That means they will have to negotiate with other parties to get their legislation passed.

The radical Left Bloc, which captured 19 seats, and the Communist Party, with 12, have both indicated their readiness to negotiate.