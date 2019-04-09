Slovak court considers banning parliamentary far right party

Supporters of the far right Kotleba - People's Party Our Slovakia, wave their party and Slovakia national flags outside the Supreme Court in Bratislava, Slovakia, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The Supreme Court is considering to ban Marian Kotleba's far-right party. less Supporters of the far right Kotleba - People's Party Our Slovakia, wave their party and Slovakia national flags outside the Supreme Court in Bratislava, Slovakia, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The Supreme Court is ... more Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Photo: Petr David Josek, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Slovak court considers banning parliamentary far right party 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia's Supreme Court is deciding whether to ban a parliamentary party for the first time in the country's history.

The court listened Tuesday to a request that emanated from the country's prosecutor general to remove the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia party because he considers it a threat to democracy. It is set to issue a verdict on April 29.

The party has 14 lawmakers in the 150-seat parliament and is among the top four strongest parties.

Its members openly admire the Nazi puppet state that the country was during World War II, use Nazi salutes, consider NATO a terror group and want the country out of the European Union.