Seoul will dissolve Japan-funded sexual slavery foundation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will dissolve a foundation funded by Japan to compensate South Korean women who were forced to work in Japan's World War II military brothels.

The widely expected decision effectively kills a controversial 2015 agreement to settle a decades-long impasse over the sexual slavery issue and threatens to aggravate a bitter diplomatic feud between the Asian U.S. allies over history.

Seoul's Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Wednesday it will take legal steps to dissolve the foundation. Tokyo had provided 1 billion yen ($8.8 million) to the foundation that was formally launched in July 2016.

Historians say tens of thousands of women from around Asia, many of them Korean, were sent to front-line military brothels to provide sex to Japanese soldiers.