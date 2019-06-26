Seoul: US, N. Korea in talks to set up 3rd Trump-Kim summit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's president says North Korean and U.S. officials are holding "behind-the-scenes talks" to set up a third summit between the countries' leaders.

The comments by President Moon Jae-in come amid brightened prospects for the resumption of U.S.-North Korea diplomacy after President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently exchanged personal letters.

Their second summit in Hanoi in February collapsed without any agreement.

Moon defended those talks, saying he doesn't see them as a failure because they allowed both sides to air their positions.