Salah takes on Egyptian federation over World Cup debacle

Caption Close Salah takes on Egyptian federation over World Cup debacle

CAIRO (AP) — Emboldened by his global star power, Mohamed Salah has said out loud what many of his Egyptian teammates have been saying in private for weeks: Failure by the national federation to enforce discipline and stop meddling by sponsors was mostly to blame for the Pharaohs' miserable World Cup run in Russia.

The Liverpool star posted a video clip this week on social media complaining about the chaos at the team's World Cup base in Grozny and calling for better discipline in training camps and security for players.

Salah's agent, lawyer Ramy Abbas, went further in a leaked letter to federation officials, demanding that they improve security for his client or resign. The federation rejected Abbas' call for its board to resign, but said it was prepared to discuss Salah's demands.