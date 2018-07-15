Russian women push back at shaming over World Cup dating





















































Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close Image 1 of 14 A fan of Russia prior to the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. A fan of Russia prior to the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Photo: Antonio Calanni, AP Image 2 of 14 Russia's fans celebrate after the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Russia's fans celebrate after the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP Image 3 of 14 Russia's soccer fan is painted her face in Croatia's national flag after Croatia won the semifinal soccer match between Croatia and England during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium, in Nikolskaya street near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, early Thursday, July 12, 2018. less Russia's soccer fan is painted her face in Croatia's national flag after Croatia won the semifinal soccer match between Croatia and England during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium, in ... more Photo: Pavel Golovkin, STF / Associated Press Image 4 of 14 Croatia fans pose for a picture before the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Croatia fans pose for a picture before the semifinal match between Croatia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell, AP Image 5 of 14 English fans applaud their players after the third place match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Belgium defeats England 2-0. less English fans applaud their players after the third place match between England and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Belgium ... more Photo: Dmitri Lovetsky, AP Image 6 of 14 Belgium soccer fan reacts as they watch a 2018 World Cup soccer match between Belgium and England on a giant screen in Jette, Belgium, Saturday, July 14, 2018. The match will determine third place. Belgium soccer fan reacts as they watch a 2018 World Cup soccer match between Belgium and England on a giant screen in Jette, Belgium, Saturday, July 14, 2018. The match will determine third place. Photo: Olivier Matthys, AP Image 7 of 14 Belgium soccer fan reacts as they watch a 2018 World Cup soccer match between Belgium and England on a giant screen in Jette, Belgium, Saturday, July 14, 2018. The match will determine third place. Belgium soccer fan reacts as they watch a 2018 World Cup soccer match between Belgium and England on a giant screen in Jette, Belgium, Saturday, July 14, 2018. The match will determine third place. Photo: Olivier Matthys, AP Image 8 of 14 France fans celebrate in Red Square in eve of the final soccer match Croatia and France during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. France fans celebrate in Red Square in eve of the final soccer match Croatia and France during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP Image 9 of 14 Soccer fans dance in Lubyanka Square with the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor) in the background in eve of the final soccer match Croatia and France during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, July 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko) less Soccer fans dance in Lubyanka Square with the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB, Soviet KGB successor) in the background in eve of the final soccer match Croatia and France during the 2018 soccer ... more Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, Associated Press Image 10 of 14 Croatia fans celebrate their team victory after the semifinal soccer match between Croatia and England during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nikolskaya street near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 12, 2018. less Croatia fans celebrate their team victory after the semifinal soccer match between Croatia and England during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nikolskaya street near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July ... more Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP Image 11 of 14 Fans react after Croatia equalized, as they watch the 2018 World Cup semi final soccer match between Croatia and England in Russia, at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP) less Fans react after Croatia equalized, as they watch the 2018 World Cup semi final soccer match between Croatia and England in Russia, at the Castlefield Bowl in Manchester, England, Wednesday, July 11, 2018. ... more Photo: Martin Rickett, Associated Press Image 12 of 14 TOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of photos created on July 9, 2018 shows France and Belgium's fans supporting their team during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. France and Belgium will face each other on July 10, 2018 in Saint Petersburg for the Russia 2018 World Cup semi-final football match. / AFP PHOTO / --/AFP/Getty Images less TOPSHOT - (COMBO) This combination of photos created on July 9, 2018 shows France and Belgium's fans supporting their team during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. France and Belgium will face ... more Photo: -;- / AFP / Getty Images Image 13 of 14 A Russia's fan cries after Russia's loss in the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. A Russia's fan cries after Russia's loss in the quarterfinal match between Russia and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Fisht Stadium, in Sochi, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Photo: Darko Bandic, AP Image 14 of 14 England's football fan in the stands before the start of the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. England's football fan in the stands before the start of the quarterfinal match between Sweden and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Russian women push back at shaming over World Cup dating 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of foreign men have flooded into Russia for the monthlong World Cup, setting off a fierce debate in the host nation about the roles and rights of women.

Russian women who have dated the soccer fans have been shamed by some Russian commentators, denounced for allegedly undermining the country's morals and gene pool.

The widespread, vehement criticism has shown the dominance of patriarchal and sexist views in Russia, where the concept of gender equality is a generation behind that of the West's.

Still, the reaction against Russian women's World Cup dalliances has been so strong that some feminists in Russia think it could actually advance their cause by shocking even conservative women who wouldn't identify themselves as feminists.

"Even those women (are saying) 'Enough is enough, you've gone too far!" feminist writer Snezhana Gribatskaya said.

Now Playing:

A 27-year-old Moscow beautician named Mariam was one of those who fell for a foreign visitor, a Mexican soccer fan named Omar who asked her for directions to Red Square.

"He was so kind and respectful to me," she said. "It's because of this that I fell in love with him."

She did not give her last name because she said the romance was a personal matter.

Yet to many Russians, her actions seem disgraceful.

"This is an era of sluts!" wrote Platon Besedin, a columnist for the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper. "Russian women are bringing shame to themselves and their country."

A popular forum on the VKontakte social media service has posted hundreds of videos of Russian women dancing and kissing foreign soccer fans, prompting vehement condemnations of those alleged to be "ruining the country's gene pool."

In the first week of the global soccer tournament, Russian lawmaker Tamara Pletnyova warned Russian women against becoming romantically involved with foreigners, lest they should end up raising their children alone. She added it was even more of a problem if the men were from a different race.

The next day, her colleague Mikhail Degtyaryov stepped forward to do damage control.

"The more love stories we have connected to the world championship, the more people from different countries fall in love, the more children are born, the better," Degtyaryov said.

Burger King stumbled badly while trying to counter the censorious attitudes in Russia. It ended up being harshly criticized when it offered 3 million rubles ($48,000) and a lifetime of Whopper burgers to any Russian woman impregnated by a World Cup player.

After the publication of Besedin's column, the staff at Russia's Cosmopolitan Magazine started a petition calling for its removal from the newspaper's website. It has garnered over 53,000 signatures.

"We were outraged by the fact that they decided they can actually control our sex life — who we kiss or go on dates with," said Gribatskaya, who led the drive.

Although some women have achieved powerful positions in Russia — including the widely respected central bank chief Elvira Nabiullina — their proportions at the top are much lower than in the West. That's especially notable given that the Russian population is about 54 percent female, one of the world's biggest gender imbalances.

"In a country where the majority of the population are women, it's crazy that there are no equal rights and that there is such a dangerous attitude toward women," said feminist blogger Alena Popova.

Gribatskaya traces the attitudes about women to the role of the Russian Orthodox Church in Russian society and the "traditional values" that have become government policy under President Vladimir Putin. Last year, Putin signed a law that decriminalized some forms of domestic violence.

"I think now a great number of women are thinking 'Who is this all for?' and more and more are joining the fight for equality, for respect," Gribatskaya said.

Mariam, enamored of her Mexican beau, sees the World Cup as a wake-up call for Russia's males, whose average life expectancy is only 66½ years and whose health is often affected by smoking and heavy drinking.

"They had better make sure other girls aren't scooped up," she said. "(Foreigners) have a completely different attitude toward women. They are very well-mannered and cordial."

Yuri Dud, a prominent sports journalist, suggested that she has a point.

"Foreigners are much more attractive than us ... they keep themselves fit, they smell nice," Dud wrote in a commentary declaring that Russian women should be able to sleep with whomever they want.

A 30-year-old Russian woman named Yulia, sporting a bright yellow Brazilian soccer shirt, joked about the possible benefits to Russia of such cross-cultural alliances.

"These men are definitely popular here — maybe in 18 years we'll even have decent national football team!" she said, adding that she did not want her last name used out of privacy concerns.

Omar has gone home, although Mariam said they stay in touch, and it remains to be seen whether the foreign suitors will live up to Russian women's expectations in the long run.

FIFA, soccer's governing body, has acknowledged that sexism is a problem during the World Cup. It recently suggested a few remedies, including making sure that fewer attractive women at soccer stadiums are shown on TV broadcasts of the matches.

One Russian feminist noted that even FIFA's solution is sexist.

"Publicly dividing women into attractive and unattractive ones is as bad as it can get," Anna Fedorova wrote on Facebook. "In other words, if you are shown on television sitting in the stands, hooray! FIFA has judged you to be unattractive enough."