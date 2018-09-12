Russia says joint war games with China will be routine

A Russian soldier stands in front of a Nebo-M radar deployed in a forest, during a military exercises on training ground "Telemba", about 80 kilometers (50 miles ) north of the city of Chita during the military exercises Vostok 2018 in Eastern Siberia, Russia, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Hundreds of thousands Russian troops swept across Siberia on Tuesday in the nation's largest ever war games also joined by China — a powerful show of burgeoning military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid their tensions with the U.S. less A Russian soldier stands in front of a Nebo-M radar deployed in a forest, during a military exercises on training ground "Telemba", about 80 kilometers (50 miles ) north of the city of Chita during the military ... more Photo: Sergei Grits, AP

CHITA, Russia (AP) — Russia's defense minister says Moscow and Beijing intend to l regularly conduct joint war games similar to the massive ones being held this week.

Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Wei Fenghe, on Wednesday visited the Tsugol firing range in eastern Siberia where nearly 300,000 Russian troops and about 3,200 Chinese troops are participating in joint exercises.

The weeklong Vostok (East) 2018 maneuvers launched Tuesday span vast expanses of Siberia and the Far East, the Arctic and the Pacific Oceans. They involve 1,000 Russian aircraft and 36,000 tanks.

China sent 900 combat vehicles and 30 aircraft to join the drills at Tsugol. The significant deployment reflects its shift toward a full-fledged military alliance with Russia amid tensions with the United States. Mongolia also has sent a military contingent.