Russia's Putin scores 8 goals in exhibition hockey game

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets his teammates prior to a hockey match at the Bolshoi Arena in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Friday, May 10, 2019. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin scored eight goals in an exhibition ice-hockey game with former NHL players.

The Russian leader took to the ice on Friday in what has become an annual tradition. He played on the "Legends" team alongside Russian hockey stars such as Slava Fetisov and Pavel Bure.

Putin got the puck across the goal line eight times. His teammate, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, scored three goals.

The opposing team was made up of high-profile amateur players, including Putin's childhood friend, tycoon Gennady Timchenko, billionaire Vladimir Potanin and several Russian governors.