FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2015 file photo, Oleg Sentsov gestures as the verdict is delivered, as he stands behind bars at a court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. The lawyer for a hunger-striking Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia says his client has become increasingly frail. Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 marks the 87th day that Oleg Sentsov has been refusing food in a Russian prison. His lawyer Dmitry Dinze said after visiting him Tuesday that Sentsov has a very low hemoglobin level, resulting in anemia and a slow heartbeat of about 40 beats per minute. A woman holds a poster reading "Oleg Sentsov is on hunger strike for the 81st day. His mother lodged a petition for pardon on July 17, 2018, Where's the answer?" during a one-person picket in support of the jailed Ukrainian filmmaker in front of Russian President administration entrance in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Thursday marked the 81st day that Oleg Sentsov has been refusing food in a Russian prison. Sentsov is demanding that he and 64 other Ukrainians imprisoned in Russia whom he calls political prisoners be released.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's prison system is contradicting claims about the worsening condition of Oleg Sentsov, a Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned on a terrorism conviction who has been on a hunger strike for 90 days.

Sentsov is demanding that he and 64 other Ukrainians who he considers political prisoners be released. The case has attracted considerable international attention, with Western nations campaigning for his release.

His lawyer Dmitry Dinze said this week that Sentsov has become increasingly frail and now has a low hemoglobin level.

The Federal Penitentiary Service said in a statement Saturday that Sentsov is being given a nutritious formula daily and "as of today, no deficit in body mass or worsening of his health has been observed."

Sentsov, an opponent of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, was sentenced to 20 years in 2015.