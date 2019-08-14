Rural women seek rights and visibility in Brazil march

Women participate in the Margaridas march, in front of the Brazilian National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. The Margaridas, or Daisies, formed to honor Margarida Maria Alves, a murdered local leader of the Rural Worker's Union, renowned for surmounting the embedded cultural stereotypes and obstacles for women, especially those working in rural areas.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of rural working women from Brazil and other countries are protesting in the Brazilian capital to demand better conditions in the field.

Women workers and labor leaders gathered Wednesday in Brasilia to press demands ranging from agrarian reform to better representation in society and politics.

Maria Lucineide Barbosa traveled from the northern Brazilian state of Para for the Margaridas march. She said women in the field should get more for their hard work.

In her words, "We are working from sun to sun, rain to rain, just to be able to bring food on the table."

The event started in 2000 and is held every few years.

Many of the protesters criticized Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who over the years has been strongly criticized for sexist and racist comments.