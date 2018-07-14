Rouhani: Iran continuing relations with world despite US

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's President Hassan Rouhani says his country will continue its economic relations with the rest of the world despite more sanctions by the United States.

Speaking after a meeting with government leaders, Rouhani said Saturday: "We are very hopeful that the trend of economic engagement with the world will continue as before."

State TV broadcast his remarks live.

Rouhani says the U.S. has become more isolated since imposing sanctions on Iran and says the sanctions target ordinary Iranians.

He added his administration will provide the essential needs of Iranians.

Iran is in an economic crisis fueled by the U.S. decision May 8 to pull out of the 2015 nuclear deal and restore sanctions. International firms have mostly left Iran and the U.S. has demanded allies stop buying Iranian oil.