Rights groups criticize Tanzania's leader over repression

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Two international human rights groups say four years of Tanzanian President John Magufuli's rule have stifled independent journalism and severely restricted the activities of non-governmental organizations.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch say in separate reports jointly released Monday that with one year to go before the next elections, repressive laws have created an uneven playing field for people challenging the ruling party.

They say arbitrary arrests and threats to deregister non-governmental groups have stifled reporting and public discussion on alleged human rights violations.

Since his election in 2015 Magufuli has faced criticism for intolerance of dissenting voices in the East African nation.