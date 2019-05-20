Report: More companies in China handing over technology

BEIJING (AP) — A business group says the number of foreign companies in China that feel compelled to hand over technology in exchange for market access has doubled since two years ago.

The issue is one of the complaints behind President Donald Trump's tariff fight with Beijing.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China's report Monday highlighted enduring complaints about "forced technology transfer" despite official denials and promises of change.

The chamber said one in five companies that responded to a survey said they feel compelled to hand over technology. The number was higher in some industries — 30 percent in petroleum and chemicals and 28 percent in medical devices.