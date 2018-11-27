https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/world/article/Report-Fewer-immigrants-in-US-without-legal-13425992.php
Report: Fewer immigrants in US without legal status
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the number of immigrants in the U.S. without legal status has declined to its lowest level in more than a decade.
The Pew Research Center says in the report released Tuesday that there were 10.7 million immigrants without legal status in 2016, down from 11 million a year earlier and from a peak of 12.2 million in 2007 before the U.S. economy slumped.
The report says the 2016 total is the lowest number since 2004.
The decline stems largely from a drop in the number of Mexicans living in the U.S. illegally to 5.5 million in 2016 from nearly 7 million in 2007.
During the same period, the number of immigrants from Central America without legal status increased to nearly 1.9 million from 1.5 million.
