Report: Fewer immigrants in US without legal status

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the number of immigrants in the U.S. without legal status has declined to its lowest level in more than a decade.

The Pew Research Center says in the report released Tuesday that there were 10.7 million immigrants without legal status in 2016, down from 11 million a year earlier and from a peak of 12.2 million in 2007 before the U.S. economy slumped.

The report says the 2016 total is the lowest number since 2004.

The decline stems largely from a drop in the number of Mexicans living in the U.S. illegally to 5.5 million in 2016 from nearly 7 million in 2007.

During the same period, the number of immigrants from Central America without legal status increased to nearly 1.9 million from 1.5 million.