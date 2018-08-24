Report: 3 die as bus plunges onto train tracks in Finland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finnish broadcaster YLE says three people were killed when a bus plunged from an overpass onto railway tracks in central Finland.

YLE says several cars were involved in the accident.

Finnish railway operator VR said Friday that all train traffic on the stretch had been halted and passengers were being transported by bus instead.

Details, including the cause of the accident, were not known.