Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 194, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at the thinking of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 194, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime ... more
FILE - This Oct. 17, 1941, file photo, shows Japanese wartime leader Hideki Tojo in Tokyo. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at the thinking of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: AP
FILE - This Oct. 17, 1941, file photo, shows Japanese wartime leader Hideki Tojo in Tokyo. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at the thinking ... more
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner shows the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at the thinking of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner shows the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime ... more
In this July 26, 2018 photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, speaks near a box contains the documents and memos written by Michio Yuzawa, vice internal minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. Japanese on the box reads: "Materials related to Michio Yuzawa. less
Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP
In this July 26, 2018 photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, speaks near a box contains the documents and memos written by Michio Yuzawa, vice internal minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo ... more
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at the thinking of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks during a Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official ... more
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime ... more
In this July 25, 2018, photo, Takahisa Furukawa, a professor at Nihon University and an expert on wartime history, discusses the significance of a newly released memo containing rare portrayals of Japan's wartime prime minister Hideki Tojo and his meeting with Emperor Hirohito on Dec. 7, 1941, hours before the Pearl Harbor attack, in an interview in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: Mari Yamaguchi, AP
In this July 25, 2018, photo, Takahisa Furukawa, a professor at Nihon University and an expert on wartime history, discusses the significance of a newly released memo containing rare portrayals of Japan's ... more
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows a part of the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows a part of the five-page "Yuzawa memo," written by Michio Yuzawa, interior vice minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a ... more
FILE - In this undated file photo, Japan's Emperor Hirohito rides a horse at the imperial palace in 1940. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: AP
FILE - In this undated file photo, Japan's Emperor Hirohito rides a horse at the imperial palace in 1940. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at ... more
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, three U.S. battleships are hit from the air during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian ... more
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows a memo written by Michio Yuzawa, vice internal minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at what was on the minds of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the fateful 1941 attach on Pearl Harbor that thrust the U.S. into World War II. less
Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP
In this July 26, 2018, photo, Takeo Hatano, a used bookstore owner, shows a memo written by Michio Yuzawa, vice internal minister in 1941, in Tokyo. The newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official ... more
TOKYO (AP) — A newly released memo by a wartime Japanese official provides what a historian says is the first look at the thinking of Emperor Hirohito and Prime Minister Hideki Tojo on the eve of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
While far from conclusive, the five-page document lends credence to the view that Hirohito bears at least some responsibility for starting the war.
To what extent Hirohito was responsible for the war is a sensitive topic in Japan, and the bookseller who discovered the memo kept it under wraps for nearly a decade before releasing it to Japan's Yomiuri newspaper, which published it this week.
Hirohito was protected from indictment during a U.S. occupation that wanted to use him as a symbol to rebuild Japan as a democratic nation.