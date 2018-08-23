Rally held in Warsaw for Ukraine activist banned from Europe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Dozens of people have rallied in front of the Interior Ministry in Warsaw to protest the deportation and ban of a Ukrainian activist from the Europe's 26-nation Schengen area on a Polish request.

Lyudmyla Kozlovska, 33, who has a lived in Poland for 10 years and has a Polish husband, was detained at Brussel's airport Aug. 13 and returned to Ukraine.

A Polish counterintelligence unit said it had "serious doubts" about the financing of a foundation Kozlovska runs and members of the ruling party have accused her of working for Russian interests. Kozlovska says she believes her ban is political punishment for the anti-government activism of her and her husband.

People at the protest Thursday held up signs with Kozlovska's image and the words: "no to political deportations."