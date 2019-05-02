Rains like no other: Iraq is tested in era of climate change

YOUSSIFIYAH, Iraq (AP) — Iraq has seen unprecedented rains after years of scorching hot summers.

The wettest winter in a generation has revived its rivers and filled its lakes, bringing welcome relief to a country facing severe water challenges in the era of climate change. The rains also restored the famous freshwater marshes of southern Iraq, which some scholars see as the location of the biblical Garden of Eden.

But the deluge has also highlighted the country's myriad infrastructure problems and raised questions about whether Iraq's 20th century infrastructure can adapt to an unpredictable, 21st century climate.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi says it's imperative to revamp infrastructure and water policies to prepare for more extreme weather events. The rains pose a policy dilemma as unpredictable climate stresses may lead to both droughts and floods.