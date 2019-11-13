Putin encourages BRICS to collaborate on anti-virus programs

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the BRICS Business Council prior the 11th edition of the BRICS Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. The BRICS Summit gathers the group of countries formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which will take place in the 13th and 14th of this month.

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin tells fellow leaders of the BRICS group of emerging economy nations that he supports more cooperation in information and computing.

He specifically says they should take note of Russia’s advances on anti-virus programs.

Speaking Wednesday at an event for business leaders, Putin also told the leaders of Brazil, India, China and South Africa that Russia has proposed a data-exchange network to help small- and medium-size companies in their nations to find suppliers more efficiently.

Speeches Wednesday night by the five leaders gathered in Brazil’s capital have underscored greater integration to boost the countries’ economic growth.

Chinese President Xi Jinping says mounting protectionism and threats in the world have eroded international trade and investment, weighing down global growth.