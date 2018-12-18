Putin claims Russia's new weapons have no foreign equivalent

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address during a meeting in the Russian Defense Ministry's headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Putin said that new Russian weapons have no foreign equivalents, helping ensure the nation's security for decades to come. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) less Russian President Vladimir Putin makes an address during a meeting in the Russian Defense Ministry's headquarters in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. Putin said that new Russian weapons have no foreign ... more Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, AP Photo: Mikhail Klimentyev, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Putin claims Russia's new weapons have no foreign equivalent 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says Russia's new weapons have no foreign equivalents and will help ensure the country's security for decades to come.

Putin, speaking during Tuesday's meeting with the top military brass in Moscow, specifically mentioned the new Kinzhal hypersonic missile and the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, saying they have significantly bolstered Russia's military capability.

Kinzhal has already been commissioned by the military. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the aircraft carrying missiles have flown 89 patrol missions this year.

Shoigu said the Avangard will enter service with the military next year.

Putin said Russia would have to respond to the planned U.S. withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. He reaffirmed a strong denial of Washington's claim that Russia had violated the pact and blamed the U.S. for breaking it.