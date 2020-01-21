Puerto Rico seeks more help from US after damaging quake

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez asked the U.S. government Tuesday to issue a major disaster declaration for 10 additional municipalities following the recent damaging earthquake.

The petition came two weeks after the 6.4 magnitude tremor hit near the U.S. territory's southern coast, killing one person, destroying hundreds of homes and causing damaged estimated at $200 million.

U.S. President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration last week for the most affected municipalities, which officials say will free up more federal funds for recovery and reconstruction.

Vázquez is now seeking to extend the same help to the municipalities of Adjuntas, Cabo Rojo, Corozal, Jayuya, Lajas, Lares, Maricao, San Germán, San Sebastian and Villalba.

Vázquez made the announcement one day after protesters gathered at the seaside governor's mansion and Capitol building to demand her resignation following the recent discovery of apparently forgotten disaster supplies amid continuing aftershocks as thousands of people remain in shelters.