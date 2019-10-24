Puerto Rico prepares to bolster power grid battered by Maria

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico has unveiled details of a $20 billion plan to strengthen and modernize the U.S. territory's shaky power grid more than two years after Hurricane Maria as islanders brace for a looming rate hike amid a recession.

The 10-year plan aims to bury power lines, increase the use of natural gas and create a transmission and distribution system that will withstand winds of at least 160 mph.

Officials said Thursday at least 60% of the estimated $20 billion will be used for transmission and distribution repairs. They expect federal funds will cover at least $13 billion of the overall cost.

The plan also calls for the creation within a decade of eight micro grids capable of operating independently if a storm knocks one of them out.