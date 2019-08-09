Puerto Ricans ask 'What's next?' as political limbo deepens

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's streets have remained so quiet since Gov. Wanda Vázquez took over as governor following weeks of turmoil that one can again hear the island's famous coquí frog singing at night.

The protests that led to the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló on Aug. 2 and continued until the Supreme Court removed his chosen successor have dissipated.

Mario Negrón Portillo is the retired head of the school of public administration at the University of Puerto Rico. He says that "Many people rose up, and after they accomplished what they did, they're asking, 'Now what?'"

Some are demanding the ouster of Vázquez too. Others want her to stay. And some are calling for a special election.