Protests in Iraq and Lebanon pose a challenge to Iran

Iraqi anti-government protesters burn the Iranian flag during a demonstration in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

BAGHDAD (AP) — The protests in Iraq and Lebanon are fueled by local grievances and mainly directed at the political elites but they also pose a challenge to Iran.

Tehran closely backs both governments as well as powerful armed groups inside each country. An increasingly violent crackdown in Iraq, where protesters have chanted "Iran, out, out," raises the possibility of a violent backlash by Tehran and its allies.

So does the attack on Tuesday by Hezbollah supporters on the main protest camp in Beirut. Shortly thereafter, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, a Western-backed leader who had reluctantly partnered with the pro-Iran factions in a national unity government, resigned.

Both Iran and Lebanon have their governments closely allied with Tehran and the protests threaten Iran's regional influence as it struggles under crippling U.S. sanctions.