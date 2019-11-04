Protesters close roads, paralyzing Lebanon as crisis worsens

An anti-government protester flashes victory sign, as he blocks a main highway by garbage containers that was set on fire, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned last week, meeting a key demand of the protesters, but many are calling for more sweeping change. The government proposed a vague roadmap last month aimed at improving the economy, fighting corruption and replacing the sectarian political system with a civil state, but the protests have continued. less An anti-government protester flashes victory sign, as he blocks a main highway by garbage containers that was set on fire, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, ... more Photo: Hussein Malla, AP Photo: Hussein Malla, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Protesters close roads, paralyzing Lebanon as crisis worsens 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BEIRUT (AP) — Protesters have closed major roads in and elsewhere in Lebanon, paralyzing the country as the political crisis over the formation of a new government worsens.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned last Tuesday, meeting a key demand of the protesters that have been holding demonstration since Oct. 17 demanding an end to widespread corruption and mismanagement by the political class that has ruled the country for three decades.

President Michel Aoun has not yet set a date for consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to name a new prime minister.

Many schools, universities and businesses were closed on Monday.

On one of Beirut's main avenues, protesters distributed leaflets apologizing for closing roads and saying that the "roads will remain closed until an independent government is formed."