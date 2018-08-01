Progress in sea feud, Koreas stir ASEAN, though rifts pester









SINGAPORE (AP) — Southeast Asian nations are expected to welcome an initial negotiating draft of a nonaggression pact with China on the South China Sea at their annual summit this week. But critics warn that the protracted talks provide a diplomatic cover for Beijing's tenacious aggression in the disputed waters.

Top diplomats of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will also praise the rapprochement between the Koreas when they gather in Singapore starting Wednesday.

ASEAN decides by consensus, making it a slow mover but also an acceptable broker for resolving conflicts.

In the South China Sea disputes, the group is expected to announce an agreement with Beijing on an initial negotiating draft of a so-called "code of conduct," aimed at preventing the long-seething disputes from degenerating into a shooting war.