Prime minister says Pakistan will respond if India attacks

Pakistani police officers try to stop protesters from reaching the Line of Control between Pakistan and Indian Kashmir, at the border town of Chakoti, in Pakistani Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947. They have fought two wars over its control. less Pakistani police officers try to stop protesters from reaching the Line of Control between Pakistan and Indian Kashmir, at the border town of Chakoti, in Pakistani Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Kashmir is ... more Photo: M.D. Mughal, AP Photo: M.D. Mughal, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Prime minister says Pakistan will respond if India attacks 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's prime minister says he has warned the international community that India could launch an attack on Pakistani-held Kashmir to divert the attention from human rights abuses in its portion of the disputed Himalayan region.

In a speech at a rally in Islamabad, Imran Khan says his country will give a "befitting response" to the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi if it attacks Pakistan.

He described Modi as a "fascist" and equated him with Adolf Hitler, saying he fears a "genocide of Muslims in Kashmir."

Similar rallies were held across Pakistan on Friday.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have increased since Aug. 5, when New Delhi downgraded Kashmir's autonomy.

India on Thursday said it has information that Pakistan is trying to infiltrate "terrorists" into the country.