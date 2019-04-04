Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — The preliminary report of the data from the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed last month states that the flight crew performed all procedures from Boeing but could not control the jet.

Ethiopia's Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges made the announcement at a press conference Thursday citing data from the doomed plane's recorders.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed on March 10 shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board. It was the second crash of a 737 Max within five months, following a Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

Following the Ethiopian disaster, the Max jets have been grounded worldwide pending a software fix that Boeing is rolling out, which must still receive approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.