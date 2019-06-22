Prague set to see biggest protests since Velvet Revolution
Karel Janicek, Associated Press
Updated
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019, file photo, a woman takes a selfie as protesters gather at the Venceslas Square in downtown Prague, Czech Republic. Prague won't have seen anything like this since the protests of 1989 which brought down the communist regime in what was then Czechoslovakia. Some 400,000 have signed a petition calling on Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to step down over fraud allegations and subsidies paid to his former companies. And hundreds of thousands are expected at a rally in Prague on Sunday, June 23, 2019 to urge the populist billionaire to stand down.
Photo: Petr David Josek, AP
PRAGUE (AP) — Prague won't have seen anything like this since the protests of 1989 which brought down the communist regime in what was then Czechoslovakia.
Some 400,000 have signed a petition calling on Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis to step down over fraud allegations and subsidies paid to his former companies. And hundreds of thousands are expected at a rally in Prague on Sunday to urge the populist billionaire to stand down.
The businessman turned populist politician is standing firm, though and points to record low unemployment rate.