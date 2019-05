Power play: Papal aide's manhole act angers Italy's Salvini

FILE - In this Thursday, June 28, 2018 filer, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski right after being elected in a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Pope Francis' almsgiver has gone down a Rome manhole to restore electricity for hundreds of homeless people living in an unused state-owned building. Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski told Italian news agency ANSA he went underground and flipped a power switch Saturday in a "desperate gesture" to help the building's more than 400 occupants . less FILE - In this Thursday, June 28, 2018 filer, Cardinal Konrad Krajewski right after being elected in a consistory in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. Pope Francis' almsgiver has gone down a Rome manhole to ... more Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Photo: Alessandra Tarantino, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Power play: Papal aide's manhole act angers Italy's Salvini 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ROME (AP) — Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has taken aim at a Vatican cardinal who climbed into a utility manhole to restore electricity to squatters in a government-owned building, pitting Pope Francis' humanitarian priorities against far-right Italian politics.

Salvini was incensed by Cardinal Konrad Krajewski's actions. A rising force in Europe's far-right politics, he is insisting that Krajewski pay 300,000 euros in back utility bills for the Rome building, grumbling that Italians who pay for their own power must be "fools."

But Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano on Monday praised the cardinal's activities as a "gesture of humanity."

Salvini has previously railed against Pope Francis for telling governments they can't close their borders to those in need like migrants.

Eager to be Italy's next premier, he is working to unite far-right parties for the upcoming European Parliament elections.