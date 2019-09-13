Pope's visit to Thailand will also be a family reunion

UDON THANI, Thailand (AP) — Catholics in Thailand are celebrating the official announcement of the first papal visit in 35 years, but one 77-year-old nun in a far-flung corner of the country has a connection that makes the occasion particularly special.

Pope Francis is due to arrive in Thailand Nov. 20 for a four-day visit, officials announced Friday.

The pontiff's arrival will lead to a reinvigoration of belief among the nearly 400,000 faithful here. But for Sister Ana Rosa Sivori, it also means a family reunion.

Originally from Buenos Aires in Argentina, Sister Ana Rosa came to Thailand in 1966 and has worked as a missionary in several parts of the country. She shares a great-grandfather with Jorge Mario Bergoglio, who six years ago became Pope Francis. So, she and the pontiff are second cousins.