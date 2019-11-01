Police: Jamaican female soccer player killed during fight

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica say a member of the women's national soccer team has been stabbed to death.

Police said Friday that 20-year-old Tarania Clarke was killed during a fight with another woman over a cellphone. The stabbing occurred late Thursday in the capital of Kingston.

Officials say the unidentified woman has been detained.

Clarke was a midfielder for the Reggae Girlz.