Poland: Top court judges return from forced retirements

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Several Supreme Court judges in Poland have returned from government-imposed retirements after the European Union's top court ordered their reinstatements.

Dozens of supporters greeted the six judges as they headed into the Supreme Court building on Monday, ready to resume work.

Some 20 of the court's judges were forced to retire in July after a new law took effect that lowered the retirement age for justices to 65 from 70.

The change is part of a judicial overhaul by Poland's conservative ruling party. EU leaders are challenging it in the European Court of Justice, which on Friday issued an injunction suspending the forced retirements.

Supreme Court First President Malgorzata Gersdorf was among the judges returning to work. She says the court's order was a "kind of win" for the judges.