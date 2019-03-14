Philippine water shortage affects more than 6 million people

A man sits beside rows of pails as he waits for water trucks return to their area after several days without water in Mandaluyong, metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Aside from the daily line of residents waiting for water rations from trucks, many businesses like laundry shops, carwash and water purifying stations in some parts of metropolitan Manila have been affected by a water shortage from the Manila Water Company due to low levels at the La Mesa dam and the onset of El Nino which causes below normal rainfall conditions. less A man sits beside rows of pails as he waits for water trucks return to their area after several days without water in Mandaluyong, metropolitan Manila, Philippines on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Aside from the ... more Photo: Aaron Favila, AP Photo: Aaron Favila, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Philippine water shortage affects more than 6 million people 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — More than 6 million people have been affected by a water shortage in large areas of the Philippine capital and a nearby province, with long lines forming for rationed water.

A spokesman for Manila Water Co. Inc., Jeric Sevilla, said Thursday that water supplies will be cut for several hours a day for 6.8 million people in more than a million households until the rainy season fills dams and reservoirs in May or June.

The company says a spike in demand and reduced water levels in a dam in the sweltering summer are the culprits, exacerbated by El Nino weather conditions.

Congress is to hold inquiries next week into the cause of the crisis.