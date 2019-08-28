Philippine ferry fire kills 2, more than 100 people rescued

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine coast guard says a fire has engulfed a ferry at sea and at least two people were killed while more than 100 were rescued.

Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said rescue efforts were continuing Wednesday after the fire overnight on the M/V Lite Ferry 16 off Dapitan city in Zamboanga del Norte province in the south.

It was not immediately clear how many passengers and crewmen were on board.

Balilo says at least 102 people were rescued by passing ships and boats. The fire apparently started in the engine room.

The inter-island ferry left Santander town in central Cebu province Tuesday.

Ferries are common transportation in the Philippine archipelago, and deadly accidents are a problem due to dilapidated vessels, overcrowding and weak safety enforcement.