People, companies forced to save water in parched India city

In this July 18, 2019, photo, retired Indian civil servant R. Devarajan with his wife Padmini sit at the terrace of their house equipped with rain water harvesting system in Chennai, India. For Devarajan and Padmini, Chennai's acute water shortage has reinforced the wisdom of their decision years ago to install a rainwater harvesting system in their three-story home. less In this July 18, 2019, photo, retired Indian civil servant R. Devarajan with his wife Padmini sit at the terrace of their house equipped with rain water harvesting system in Chennai, India. For Devarajan and ... more Photo: Manish Swarup, AP Photo: Manish Swarup, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close People, companies forced to save water in parched India city 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Receiving most of its rainfall during a two-month autumn monsoon season, the southeast Indian city of Chennai routinely experiences drought and floods.

Exacerbated by climate change, the city's booming population has far outpaced its public water supply, forcing individuals and businesses to embrace private solutions.

A drought in the summer of 2001 led the authorities to mandate that all residential buildings find a way to harvest rain by August 2003.

Sekhar Raghavan, a trustee and co-founder of the Akash Ganga Trust, which funds a model rainwater center in Chennai, said a survey the trust conducted at the time found that about 40% of households had complied with the order. But Raghavan said that in the absence of strict enforcement, the systems were not maintained.