Patriots' Kraft to receive warm welcome in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is rolling out the red carpet for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who will arrive next week to collect the Genesis Prize, a prestigious award dubbed by its sponsors as the "Jewish Nobel Prize."

The ceremony would mark Kraft's highest-profile public appearance since he was charged in February with soliciting a prostitute at a Florida massage parlor. He has pleaded innocent.

Kraft, a longtime supporter of Jewish and Israeli causes, can expect a warm welcome during a nearly weeklong visit.

In addition to collecting the $1 million award, he is scheduled to have lunch with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and deliver the keynote speech at a lavish award ceremony hosted by comic Martin Short. Dozens of VIPs are expected at the invitation-only event, including the prime minister.