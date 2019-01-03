Parade float portraying children in cages draws complaints

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — A parade float portraying children in cages at the U.S. border has drawn criticism from politicians and community activists, who say the event in a Delaware town has gone too far this time.

The News Journal report s that the Hummer's Parade held each new year in the town of Middletown began in 1971 as a spoof of Philadelphia's Mummer's Parade. It typically draws a few complaints, but state Sen. Stephanie Hansen says some of this year's floats "took a mean and nasty turn."

Jack Schreppler is the parade's self-proclaimed "disorganizer." He said in an email Thursday that he leads the parade but he doesn't regulate the content.

The mayor says the town isn't involved with the parade other than to provide police for traffic control.