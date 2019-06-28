Palestinians: Israeli forces hit rally against police abuse

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians claim Israeli forces attacked them after a peaceful rally against police brutality in east Jerusalem.

An eyewitness, 49-year-old Abed Zamzam, says that after prayers on Thursday, Israeli police were in the area to patrol a rally of several hundred Palestinians in the neighborhood of Issawiya.

He says they beat the residents and fatally shot 20-year-old Mohammed Obeid. A cellphone video shows a policeman kicking a Palestinian already on the ground as an officer was arresting him.

Zamzam's account differs from that of police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld who said protesters hurled stones and explosive devices at the Israeli patrol. He said an officer, acting in self-defense, shot a suspect who launched firecrackers toward police at "extremely close range."

Palestinians and human rights groups have accused Israel of using excessive force.