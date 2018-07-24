Palestinian envoy says US peace plan is 'dead upon arrival'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Palestinian U.N. ambassador says the Trump administration's long-awaited plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace is "dead upon arrival."

Riyad Mansour told reporters Tuesday that after President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6, the United States "lost the qualification to be the only party to supervise the political process."

As for the U.S. peace plan, he said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and many other Palestinian officials "have indicated we will not engage in something that was dead upon arrival before even we received it."

Mansour said the Palestinians want a "collective process" to try to end the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict involving many countries.

He said the United States can "play a role but they cannot be the only one to supervise this process."