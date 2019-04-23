https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/world/article/Palace-Trump-to-pay-state-visit-to-Britain-in-13787624.php
Palace: Trump to pay state visit to Britain in June
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says U.S. President Donald Trump will pay a state visit to Britain in June as a guest of Queen Elizabeth II.
The palace said Tuesday that Trump and his wife, Melania, have "accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom." The visit will take place from June 3-5.
Trump made an official trip to the U.K. last summer, though that was not a state visit, which typically features royal pomp including a banquet with the queen at Buckingham Palace.
Prime Minister Theresa May extended the invitation for a state visit more than two years ago, but the trip has been deferred amid concerns about the president's reception and Britain's extended crisis over Brexit.
