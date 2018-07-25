Pakistanis voting for 3rd straight civilian government





A Pakistani soldier carries ballot boxes at a distribution center in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. As Pakistan prepares to make history Wednesday by electing a third straight civilian government, rights activists, analysts and candidates say the campaign has been among its dirtiest ever, imperiling the country's wobbly transition to democratic rule. A Pakistani soldier stands guard in a bus carrying election staff and polling related material to stations in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistanis began voting in a historic third straight election ending a campaign marred by widespread allegations of manipulation that local and international rights group say imperils the country's wobbly transition to democratic rule.

There are 85,307 polling stations across Pakistan and more than 11,000 candidates are vying for 270 seats in parliament and 570 seats in four provincial assemblies. Voting for two parliament seats and six seats in provincial assemblies has been postponed for a later date, due to attacks on candidates or disqualifications. One candidate in the Sindh provincial assembly was unopposed and has already secured that seat.

Under Pakistani law, separate seats are reserved for women and for non-Muslim minorities, who comprise 4 percent of the population.