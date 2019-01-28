Pakistani lawyer returns home to defend Christian woman

FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2016, file photo, Saiful Malook, left, then lawyer of Aasia Bibi, briefs media with Bibi's husband Ashiq Masih outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Pakistan. The lawyer of a Pakistani Christian woman facing the final ruling on her fate is back in the country, vowing to fight the last legal hurdle with his client who faces death threats from Islamist radicals despite her acquittal in a blasphemy case.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The lawyer of a Pakistani Christian woman facing the final ruling on her fate is back in the country, vowing to fight the last legal hurdle with his client who has faced death threats from Islamist radicals following her acquittal in a blasphemy case.

Saiful Malook fled the country after Pakistan's Supreme Court last October ruled to release Aasia Bibi from death row.

The decision sparked protests by religious extremists and forced authorities to place Bibi under guard at a secret location until the top court reviews the extremists' petition against her.

Malook said Monday he'll be in court the following day for its final decision.

Police have stepped up security and jailed several radical extremists, including hard-line cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi who organized past protests against Bibi.