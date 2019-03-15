Pakistan standoff helps India's Modi shift focus from jobs

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019, file photo, Indians offer sweets to each other as they celebrate reports of Indian aircrafts bombing Pakistan territory in Mumbai, India. A standoff with nuclear rival Pakistan appears to have given Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the head of India's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, a boost ahead of national elections set to begin in April. Making the most of the confrontation with Pakistan and his party's efforts to project him as a strong leader, Modi has been crisscrossing India addressing rallies and claiming that his government's response to the suicide bombing shows that a "New India" is emerging.

NEW DELHI (AP) — A standoff with nuclear rival Pakistan appears to have given Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a boost ahead of national elections set to begin in April.

After a suicide bombing killed 40 soldiers in Indian-controlled Kashmir, India's air force launched a strike on an alleged terrorist training camp inside Pakistan.

The crisis has helped the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party-led government to turn attention away from its mixed record on the economy.

Conflicting government accounts on the damage caused by the Indian strike in Pakistan have given opposition parties more ammunition to attack Modi. But Modi has used their doubts about the strike to polish his own "strongman" credentials.