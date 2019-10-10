Pakistan says Indian fire kills soldier in disputed Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's military says Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir, killing one of its soldiers and wounding two women in a village.

In Thursday's statement, the military says Pakistani troops deployed along the heavily militarized frontier returned fire, causing casualties in the Indian-administered portion of the Himalayan region.

There is no immediate comment from India.

The South Asian neighbors regularly exchange fire in Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both in its entirety.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have increased since Aug. 5, when India downgraded the autonomy of its side of Kashmir and imposed tighter controls in the area.

The two sides often accuse each other of violating a 2003 cease-fire agreement in Kashmir.