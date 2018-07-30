Pakistan parties vow to oppose Khan, say vote was 'rigged'

Supporters of Pakistan's National Awami Party voice their rejection of the election results in last week's polls, during a demonstration in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, July 30, 2018.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan's political parties say they will join hands against the "stolen mandate" of Imran Khan, whose party won the most votes in an election marred by allegations of fraud.

Former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, of the Pakistan People's Party, said all parties reject the interference of state agencies in the July 25 election, calling it the "worst rigged" in history.

It's unclear whether the parties will be able to prevent Khan, a former cricket star believed to have the support of the country's military, from forming the next government. His Tehrik-e-Insaf Party won the most seats, with 115, but fell short of a majority in the 242-seat assembly.

Khan's party claims to have enough support to form a national and two provincial governments.